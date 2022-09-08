 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Loan relief plan will have consequences

Letter to the editor

In the news, the Student Loan Relief Promise will morph into a major lifestyle change for many if not most young high school students about to review or enter the college selection experience; should be an exciting time for the student and the family.

The expected tuition spikes will only be the beginning.

With the massive loan forgiveness, a personal motivation could be to obtain the loan, then delay or refuse repayment in future years. For these young students, the critical negative result will be a question of what bank or financial site will be inclined to offer in good faith a loan to a student who knows and expects a loan forgiveness program to arrive in time.

The wide-ranging student loan programs could be severely crippled or canceled with great harm to our children and grandchildren. A fine college education may be unobtainable.

William V. Hastings III, Hadley

