Letter to the editor: Lives genuinely were in danger

Editor:

Apologies to those who’d like to memory hole January 6th. Some of us are just inquisitive. A Cliff’s Notes version starts with the former president’s invitation to his supporters to come to Washington that day. They were then whipped up at a rally and sent to the Capitol to pressure Mike Pence to “overturn the election.” Some of them went there: erected a gallows, assaulted police, broke in and chanted their desire to hang the veep. In fairness, they may have chosen to bludgeon Pence, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC, Adam Schiff or any other enemy of their leader, to some degree or another, as they’d done to the police.

Alex DeGrasse, spokesman for Rep. Stefanik, recently said she had no contact with the White House. He seemed to imply from the election onward which would be particularly incredible. In any case, let’s focus on that “one day in January.” Thanks to the 1/6 Committee we know that Mark Meadows received texts from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and a number of congressional Republicans urging him to get then-President Trump to call off the dogs. So, why didn’t Stefanik contact Meadows? The Capitol was under attack and people’s lives were in danger. The very least she could’ve done is add her voice to the others.

Also, if she wants to continue her dishonest rationalization for disenfranchising Pennsylvania voters, that’s one thing. Continuing to blame Pelosi, whose life was genuinely in danger, for the attack is pretty disgusting, though. It’s easy enough for anyone who chooses to find how ridiculous that charge is.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

