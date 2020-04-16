Letter to the editor: Livelihoods are at risk now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

For 20 years, we and our neighbors have been lobbying our state representatives to get broadband to our area. Our road comprises elderly people, businesses, and retirees.

We have been told over and over again a vast number of excuses, from the Adirondack Park Association won’t allow it to it’s too expensive for just a small community.

We have seen grants given to SLICK for millions of dollars only to upgrade those who already have broadband, leaving those of us without.

We also have been met constantly by our state representatives with the, “we understand, and we’ll get back to you this week,” rarely returning calls or emails.

Now more than ever with the “stay at home” order because of the COVID-19, we as a community are devastated, for we cannot work from home, cannot get help or research medical problems, stay up to date with relatives and all the other benefits that most of the world has. It is essential and yet, we are the forgotten and discarded ones.

My wife and I have a business that has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to the Adirondacks. We have traveled throughout the world to much poorer countries that have broadband for all, no matter how isolated.