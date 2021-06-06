Letter to the editor: Live music feels right for Lake George

In my humble opinion, Lake George has officially rebranded itself as a festival town.
I think last years’s pause in usual seasonal operations has given Lake George the opportunity to come out as something new and something that all Lake George residents like to participate in. You can hear the music from the lake, for Pete’s sake! It’s a blessing that is long overdue, and I think after the removal of all the Gaslight Village buildings a few years ago, we deserve something that draws a crowd that loves a good time!
I’ve lived here my whole life, and this just feels like the next step in Lake George history. To get across-the-board approval from locals and longtime residents would only improve the experience. Here’s to the longevity of Lake George and the improved economics of Lake George Village!
With much love for live music,
Catelyn McCann
Lake George