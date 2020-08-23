Letter to the editor: Live for the day and for love

Editor:
I got a call this morning from my brother Bill. He and his wife, Peaches, live in Daytona Beach, Florida. Their sons are still active with the circus. I mentioned to him about the article in today's Post-Star sports trivia about Brooks Robinson being the keynote speaker at the annual Glens Falls Little League banquet. Bill said, he remembers when Brooks Robinson was guest speaker for our uncle Wady Rozelle at a community dinner.
To all the Post-Star readers, whether it was a year ago or 100 years ago, it is nice to read past columns. Memories are dear to us, even when we have to say goodbye.
Regret is useless, forgiveness is necessary, love is everything.
Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls
