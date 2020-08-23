Letter to the editor: Live for the day and for love

I got a call this morning from my brother Bill. He and his wife, Peaches, live in Daytona Beach, Florida. Their sons are still active with the circus. I mentioned to him about the article in today's Post-Star sports trivia about Brooks Robinson being the keynote speaker at the annual Glens Falls Little League banquet. Bill said, he remembers when Brooks Robinson was guest speaker for our uncle Wady Rozelle at a community dinner.