Letter to the editor: Little commentary really hit mark

Editor:

I just read Ken Tingley’s commentary about Sen. Betty Little and her service to us over the past quarter century.

Thank you for describing her and her service so well. Your examples of her help to several constituents were well chosen!

In a recent note to Betty, Maureen and I noted how she was able to smoothly transition into her role, after our family friend, Ronald Stafford, finished his time as our state senator.

These folks are true neighbors and friends. They listen (as you emphasized) and do their very best to uphold the duties of the office, to which they were elected.

We shall support the next candidate who rightly attempts to follow in their footsteps.

Terry Barber, Fort Ann

