Litigation is emerging as an important tool for addressing the accelerating climate crisis.

There are at least 20 pending lawsuits brought by cities and by states’ Attorneys General which allege that major oil companies have known about the destructive environmental impact of continued use of fossil fuels since the late 80’s, having willfully misled the public by failing to disclose or by obfuscating what they knew.

Several weeks ago a group of US senators urged DOJ Merrick Garland to bring lawsuits against some of these companies; Vancouver BC recently voted to fund a class action lawsuit against big oil.

A case was filed in late 2022 by the Illinois Milberg firm using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) to sue top companies such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, Conoco, Chevron (and others) on behalf of 16 Puerto Rican municipalities for destruction during recent hurricanes also targeting think tanks and lobbyists, apologists for an industry who for decades have deceived the public as to the extent and speed that the crisis will impact the planet, wildlife and future generations.

Among other legal initiatives are “Our Children’s Trust” cases, Earth Justice litigation, Green Amendment constitutional mandate initiatives and Rights of Nature lawsuits.

Our present Supreme Court is poised to support big oil interests, but regardless of outcome, the process of “discovery” during legal procedure would be highly informative and motivational for increasing public awareness and impelling action.

The urgency of the climate crisis demands holding governments and corporations accountable. Lawsuits shine a spotlight on their culpability and their responsibilities for safeguarding our planet by reducing emissions and transitioning to sustainable practices. We can follow these cases in the news and press elected officials to initiate legal action.

Lisa Adamson

North Country Earth Action