Letter to the editor: Listen to the message

Editor:

We sure live in a great country, the USA. We have all kinds of freedoms — that is good. In fact, we can say almost anything we want to about anyone we want to. I am not sure this is good, as some of what is said does not show respect for people in high offices in our country. With all that is said we seem to be going downhill slow but sure.

Just look around at where we are in most areas, it’s not that good. Most younger people don’t know this, as they were not around when things were a lot better and younger people had respect for their families and older folks. This lack of respect is not their fault as they just don’t know any better.

When you ask someone how do we get things better in our country, they say there is nothing you can do about it — maybe so and maybe, yes you can, someone, I am sure, can do something about it — now let’s look at this new virus. It’s the first time we are faced with something like this — I think we are getting a message from above. Let’s change our ways and turn this world around to a peaceful, respectful world and slow things down for all and see it. We can make it better for all.

I hope we get the message as it’s loud and clear.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

