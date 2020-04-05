Letter to the editor: Listen to the experts, not that other guy

Editor:
Math and Coronavirus. Start with the number one. Double it. The answer is two. Double that. The answer is four. After five repetitions the answer is 32. After 10 repetitions the answer is 1,024.
The number of known cases of Coronavirus is doubling every three days. Combined, these numbers say that the coronavirus will spread from one individual to 1,024 individuals in 30 days – on the average. At the current death rate, that one case could lead to 17 deaths in those 30 days. After 60 days, 8,900 deaths. Every single case has an impact.
Every expert on infectious disease, except one, has given the message. “This is a serious disease. Social distance/Self-isolate. Self-quarantine. Stay home when possible.”
The one expert who has consistently downplayed the seriousness, the spread rate, and the death rate of this disease is a very stable genius who doesn’t understand math, Donald Trump.
There has been a learning curve for Americans to understand the consequences of the coronavirus. State governors, local officials, school officials, churches, businesses, and a big chunk of the population have been ahead of the president on that learning curve.
The president, who has the advice of the best disease experts in the world, has distanced himself from their advice and minimized the danger of this virus. Recently, he finally admitted that there will likely be 100,000 deaths in America from this virus.
There are two questions that I pose. First, how many more cases and deaths will occur in America because people believed Donald Trump? Second, how many deaths have been avoided because others listened to real experts?
For each of us to heed the message of the real experts gives other people the gifts of life and needed medical services. At this time those are gifts of hope and love.
Bob Mungas, Cambridge
