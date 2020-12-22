 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lisa will be missed by many of us

Editor:

I read with sadness of Lisa Amorosi’s dismissal from Glens Falls Hospital. What a disservice to a caring individual who was always there with a much-needed smile to welcome patients and family to the cancer center.

With all that everyone is going through on a daily basis and particularly when we walk across the threshold of the hospital doors, a friendly smile and a kind word goes almost as far as medicine. Be well Lisa — you will be missed by many.

Janet Flinchbaugh, Glens Falls

