Letter to the editor: Lisa was always a ray of sunshine

For many years, I accompanied a dear friend to the cancer center for treatment. Lisa was always a ray of sunshine at the beginning of an unpleasant journey. She greeted every patient with warmth, empathy, encouragement and a contagious sense of humor.

I cannot imagine a person better suited for such a delicate job. What were the powers that be at Glens Falls Hospital thinking to fire her over a seasonal flu shot? This is not only terribly unfair to Lisa, but it shows an appalling lack of insight into the human needs of their own patients.