Letter to the editor: Lisa was always a ray of sunshine

Editor:
I read the story about Glens Falls Hospital’s firing of Lisa Amorosi with sadness.
For many years, I accompanied a dear friend to the cancer center for treatment. Lisa was always a ray of sunshine at the beginning of an unpleasant journey. She greeted every patient with warmth, empathy, encouragement and a contagious sense of humor.
I cannot imagine a person better suited for such a delicate job. What were the powers that be at Glens Falls Hospital thinking to fire her over a seasonal flu shot? This is not only terribly unfair to Lisa, but it shows an appalling lack of insight into the human needs of their own patients.
Susan E. Butler, Chestertown
