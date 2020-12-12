 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lisa Amorosi will be greatly missed

Editor:

It is with deep sadness that I read of the firing of Glens Falls Hospital employee Lisa Amorosi who worked at the Cancer Center.

There is not one time that I did not walk into there that she did not greet me with a smile. I saw her act that way with every single patient that crossed her path. She had a way of making you feel personally welcome. No matter what you faced within the walls of the Cancer Center, she was a very bright spot in the day. I always felt that she was a tremendous asset to the hospital. It is incredibly sad that she was let go right when people really need that extra kindness and caring. She will be greatly missed.

Dawn Graham, Hadley

