Letter to the editor: Lisa Amorosi will be greatly missed

There is not one time that I did not walk into there that she did not greet me with a smile. I saw her act that way with every single patient that crossed her path. She had a way of making you feel personally welcome. No matter what you faced within the walls of the Cancer Center, she was a very bright spot in the day. I always felt that she was a tremendous asset to the hospital. It is incredibly sad that she was let go right when people really need that extra kindness and caring. She will be greatly missed.