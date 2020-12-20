Letter to the editor: Lisa always put smile on my face

Editor:

I was stunned to walk into the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center on Dec. 4 to find that Lisa Amorosi no longer worked for the hospital. I didn’t want to push the person I checked in with for more information, so just moved along. Then I saw the story in The Post-Star that said she was let go for refusing to get the flu shot. The hospital has lost a wonderful employee.

Lisa was a ray of sunshine in the cancer center; I don’t think I ever saw her without a smile on her face. This is exactly what is needed when a new, most likely very nervous, cancer patient arrives at Charles R. Wood Cancer Center or when a long-term patient arrives and knows there may be very bad news delivered at that day’s appointment. If I came into the center without a smile, I definitely had one when I saw Lisa.

I hope Glens Falls Hospital’s administrators will reconsider their decision and rehire Lisa with or without the flu shot.

Catherine DePalo, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0