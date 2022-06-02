Letter to the editor: Lincoln Project ad hits a new low

Editor:

Just when you thought the reporting at the Lincoln Project could not get any worse, they decide to release an ad portraying Elise as responsible for the Buffalo mass shootings and wanting to starve immigrant children for lack of baby formula.

This ad is not only offensive to Elise, it is offensive to those victims that died in the shooting.

This horrendous filth put out by the Lincoln Project is just another attempt to remain relevant, all the while they enable and protect pedo grifters in their own ranks.

Anyone and everyone who supports this ad needs to reassess their morals.

Instead of mourning the victims of the attack and blaming the murderer who bears responsibility, they turn a national tragedy into a desperate political ploy. Attacks like this reveal that Democrats are more desperate than ever, and their ability to lie and slander knows no bounds. Like all attempts to smear Elise, this ad will only backfire for radical Democrats come Election Day.

The Lincoln Project and their supporters have stooped to a new low to say the least.

Meg Messitt, Wilton

