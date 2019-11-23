Editor:
I find it ironic that The Post-Star demands respect for their journalists and touts their right of the free press, and in the same breath, has pushed to silence free speech of the people because they disagree with it. Where is the paper trying to get a copy of the proposed protest law so the people can see and comment on it? The city apparently wants to ban assemblies of 15 or more people on the sidewalks at the Centennial Circle in downtown. Sidewalks have been considered the quintessential public forum for expression supported by many Supreme Court decisions. Historically 50 persons has been the difference between a large enough group to require special permit consideration. Twenty-five people were the initial parameters for a permit, then magically they became 15 soon after a comment I made in a closed group that rallies be limited to 24 people, just coincidence I’m sure. Now I read about a 5-foot setback which would further restrict free speech in the public forum. Additionally, the courts have upheld that permits cannot restrict spontaneous gathering for free speech in reaction to a government action or an event which causes people to gather to express themselves. If the city lets any group of 15 or more use the sidewalks around the Centennial square with or without a permit, then they must allow all groups to use them. If the groups violate laws such as obstructing people from walking the police have their job to do. Article 8 of the N.Y. Constitution gives the right of freedom of speech and Article 9 the right to assemble on public property. Separating or limiting a group just because someone feels they may offend or become violent is what is known as a “Heckler’s Veto” is not permitted under the constitution.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
Editor's Note: The Post-Star has published the text of the proposed protest regulations, and they can be found now on poststar.com.