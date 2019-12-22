Letter to the editor: Like Stefanik, APEX leader ignores critics

Editor:

I beg to differ with APEX leader Dave Vanscoy's quote in The Post-Star on Dec. 16 in response to my concern about the escalating violent rhetoric his group and that of the North Country Deplorables have been employing through postings on social media.

He said, "As far as Ms. Stanford’s concern of physical violence, we have only seen that type of posturing from the deranged left. Trump supporters have been spit on, coffee thrown at us and even had women pushed around by angry protesters. Ms. Stanford is only doing what her leftist friends have been doing for the last three years of the Trump presidency — projection.”

Vanscoy's accusations, which he has repeated numerous times, are blatant lies. Not one of our protesters has ever spit on the president's supporters, or thrown coffee on them, or pushed around their women.

We are not "deranged," but that kind of talk allows me to speak the truth: He and his group members promise to wage a civil war should their leader be removed from office, whether through impeachment or through a lost election. That is deranged and un-American.