Letter to the editor: Light shines still with human decency

Editor:

2021 is here and, unfortunately, the New Year arrived with its old baggage — the dreaded pandemic of last year continues and worsens, political conspiracies continue to challenge the nation's recent election and stability, and millions suffer economic loss and family devastation.

There are bright spots right in front of us. Perhaps these dark days are the challenge we need to open our eyes to the light shining in our midst. Small acts of kindness can illuminate the world. Without being asked or hired, a neighbor snowblows our sidewalk, keeping it clear for children walking to school, another shoveled 3-foot deep snow off the driveway a couple of weeks ago, and yet another has cleared our driveway of icy snow twice in the past week so the hospice nurse can park her car in our driveway when she visits my ill husband.

I don't know these new neighbors of mine very well, but I know the most important things about them. They are loving, decent, caring neighbors who look out for those among them who need a helping hand. Amazing. In the midst of such dark days, near-strangers-now-neighbors step in and turn on the lights of a worldm, making it possible for hope to survive.