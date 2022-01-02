Letter to the editor: Life is short but sweet and good

Editor:
Sometimes short and sweet is best of all. Lots of people say life is good. I say life is good when you think the way you should.
Think about it.
A hearty, happy peaceful new year to all.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs
