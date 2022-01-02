 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Life is short but sweet and good

Editor:

Sometimes short and sweet is best of all. Lots of people say life is good. I say life is good when you think the way you should.

Think about it.

A hearty, happy peaceful new year to all. 

Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs 

 

