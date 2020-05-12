Letter to the editor: Life is a risk so let's not be afraid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

OK, so this has been edited now, because people on Facebook were tripping over the numbers on the way to my point.

Rhetorically, I don't need answers, why don't we take deaths more seriously all the time? Millions die every year and life today cramps along as an accepted thing. Fear takes over and we add 17 million people to the unemployment rolls and we spend at least $2 trillion in two months trying to keep things afloat.

That cost alone looks something like this: divide that by approximately 141 million taxpayers and it comes out to about $15,000 per taxpayer — we each got $1,200 toward that bill we'll be getting. I don't know about you, but I didn't stick mine in the bank in anticipation of that.

I'm thankful we can still find many things in this free land that we can choose to do that contribute to heart disease if we so choose, not that I participate in that but could if I wanted to.

I hope the citizens of this great land don't give away all their freedoms for the false sense of security that comes from trying to avoid risk without fully weighing the cost.