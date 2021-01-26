Letter to the editor: Lies are threatening our democracy

Editor:
Confidence in an electoral process and faith that votes cast in any election are accurately translated into results underpins every enduring democracy — including ours.
Actions that erode this confidence threaten our country from the inside out and bottom up. This is not just a national issue that can be ignored at the state and local level. Every elected official in this nation is impacted when confidence in elections is damaged. Every state, county and town is damaged — we all are damaged.
When the threat to our confidence arises from attempts to cheat and defraud the electoral process we have checks and protections that are second to none. People who cheat get caught and put in jail. True fraud leaves evidence that will pass muster in court.
Now we face a new threat, one we have not faced before and seem to be ill prepared for. This threat to the confidence in our elections originates with lies. Lies that originate with our president and are repeated and lent credence by other leaders who hold positions of trust. Lies that have done tremendous damage.
The question before all of us now is how do we undo this damage? It will take an enormous effort, and just as the damage is from the inside out and bottom up, so will be the cure. Our leaders at every level have a role to play in defending and repairing our way of life. Citizens also each play a role.
I know and respect our local Warren County election commissioners. William VanNess and Beth McLaughlin (and their staff) are dedicated and ethical professionals. To believe either would allow fraud to occur, either intentionally or via negligence, is absolutely ridiculous. Election fraud did not happen and dozens of state and federal judges agree.
Bill Mahar, Warrensburg