Letter to the editor: Lies are threatening our democracy

Editor:

Confidence in an electoral process and faith that votes cast in any election are accurately translated into results underpins every enduring democracy — including ours.

Actions that erode this confidence threaten our country from the inside out and bottom up. This is not just a national issue that can be ignored at the state and local level. Every elected official in this nation is impacted when confidence in elections is damaged. Every state, county and town is damaged — we all are damaged.

When the threat to our confidence arises from attempts to cheat and defraud the electoral process we have checks and protections that are second to none. People who cheat get caught and put in jail. True fraud leaves evidence that will pass muster in court.

Now we face a new threat, one we have not faced before and seem to be ill prepared for. This threat to the confidence in our elections originates with lies. Lies that originate with our president and are repeated and lent credence by other leaders who hold positions of trust. Lies that have done tremendous damage.