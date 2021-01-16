Letter to the editor: Lies about election fed fire of mob

Editor:

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik justifies her objection to President Biden's confirmation on the grounds that the 2020 election featured "unconstitutional overreach." It is not for the U.S. Congress to determine what is unconstitutional. That question is the exclusive province of the judiciary.

Apart from the fact that more than 50 state and federal courts rejected constitutional challenges to the election, Stefanik's action was without legal or moral justification. Her knowingly false challenges to the election prior to the certification were fuel for the fire of Trump's demagogy and the bloody insurrection by his criminal fanatics.

That she persisted in her unfounded objection when confronted with its consequences is cause for her to resign or otherwise to be removed from office.

Edward Pontacoloni, Lake George

