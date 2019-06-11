Editor:
So, our political leaders want illegal aliens to get driver’s licenses. Hmmmm? I think they (our wise political leaders) have ulterior motives myself. What's the big deal? Might as well have these folks drive legal, insured and maintained transportation. Further sales of cars wouldn't hurt our auto business at all. Half of illegals drive illegally anyway. Besides, the noncitizens, having identification on them would help law enforcement. The states would issue these licenses, only, if the license has – "noncitizen" – embossed across the face of the license. Maybe this would implore folks to become full citizens and enjoy all our constitutional rights. This license would at least give noncitizens a start on full citizenship. My dad, way back in 1924, did things legally and became a citizen. Mom’s parents also. Most of us (all of us) originally came from foreign lands. (Oops, except for our original Indians, of course.) So, that's my 2 cents.
Leonard Muller, Greenfield Center