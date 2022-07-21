Letter to the editor: Licensed staff at college should have been noted

Your article of July 12, however, left out crucial information by failing to mention the licensed professional counseling staff that is an integral part of the permanent college student services program. The community, and especially potential new students need to know that in addition to the new grant-funded services, the college has four licensed professional counselors who provide free short-term supportive counseling to enrolled students. These services are critical at this time in students’ lives and provide the backbone of any support services offered by the College Student Affairs department.