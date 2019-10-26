Editor:
Where else, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Legislators, can New York residents from Long Lake to Long Island visit one site to access free computers, Wi-Fi, books, videos, reference information, cultural and self-help programs? Where else can residents from 9 months to 90 years listen to stories, read the local newspapers, join a craft group or book club and generally have social contacts in a safe, welcoming atmosphere? Where else can middle and lower income residents access information for job hunting, tax forms and other options not readily available to them?
You have free articles remaining.
Please fund our libraries to positively impact all New Yorkers.
Cheryl Dybas, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Caldwell-Lake George Library