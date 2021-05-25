Letter to the editor: Liberals: Reconsider views on Israel

Editor:

I have been reading about "liberal" condemnation of the Israeli role in the current Mideast crisis, with no mention of the role Hamas has played. And I hear the same mantra from individual members of the "liberal" cohort.

What I hear is their usual reaction, that the Israelis are totally at fault; this seems to be a cherished position, well-honed over the years. And it is directed uniquely at Israel's relationship with the Muslim population.

You almost never hear any meaningful criticism of the Chinese treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim group subject to torture, imprisonment and forced sterilization. Or Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingyas, another largely Muslim group. Even the Trump administration has characterized China's actions as genocide, but took no further action in order to protect its trade relationship with that nation. And a widespread retail and consumer boycott of Chinese goods made from Uighur forced labor, a la BDS? How inconvenient that would be!

I am not suggesting that any criticism of Israel should be off limits — far from it. But I am suggesting that any criticism placing the blame for the current situation solely upon Israel be evaluated as to motive and source.