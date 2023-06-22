We are in a war for the future of our nation and how we choose to move forward as a nation has never been as critical as it is right now.

When your “rights” outweigh the safety and security of others, something is amiss.

When your “rights” include threats of violence against your political opponents, something is amiss.

When you think your wealth should give you any privileges beyond those stated in our Constitution, something is amiss.

When the Supreme Court of the United States turns a blind eye to the obvious purchasing of its judges, something is amiss.

When we allow public officials to flagrantly flout the rule of law and go unpunished, something is amiss.

We are running out of time to change the direction of our nation’s future.

Please consider the dangers of allowing the divisive rhetoric of cable news to be the arbiters of your decisionmaking process. There is true news to be found if you’re brave enough to actually read. If you sit back and accept the spoon fed nonsense of either extreme view, you have surrendered your right to be able to make your own decisions. Is that how you want to live?

If you think by backing someone like the current Republican frontrunner, that you are owning the libs, consider that every weekend you enjoy, every Social Security retirement check you receive, every sick day you take, every affordable medical procedure you have, every vote you cast, National Park you visit, every right you have as a worker, in fact almost every benefit you enjoy as a U.S. citizen was won by so-called liberals.

Calling us Libtards or Lib “whatevers” is not an insult.

We are for Liberty — not just for one kind of person, but for everyone, including you.

Kevin Murphy,

South Glens Falls