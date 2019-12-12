Letter to the editor: 'Liberal' attacks are just a tactic

Editor:

I was interested to read Ken Tingley's recent column about the increasing politicization of the readership. The increasing influence of incendiary cable (non-)news channels certainly plays a large role.

Mr. Tingley surely knows that accusations of "liberal bias" are less a belief than an intentional tactic. The tactic serves two purposes.

The first is to intimidate The Post-Star and other journalistic outfits from reporting on malfeasance by conservative politicians. The second is to discredit their reporting. If a media outlet can be tarred as biased, then its reporting is automatically null and void without having to address or think about the specifics. This means that right wing politicians can continue to get away with all that they're getting away with, because anything that claims they aren't perfect saints is labeled "fake news."