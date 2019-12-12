Letter to the editor: 'Liberal' attacks are just a tactic

Editor:
I was interested to read Ken Tingley's recent column about the increasing politicization of the readership. The increasing influence of incendiary cable (non-)news channels certainly plays a large role.
Mr. Tingley surely knows that accusations of "liberal bias" are less a belief than an intentional tactic. The tactic serves two purposes.
The first is to intimidate The Post-Star and other journalistic outfits from reporting on malfeasance by conservative politicians. The second is to discredit their reporting. If a media outlet can be tarred as biased, then its reporting is automatically null and void without having to address or think about the specifics. This means that right wing politicians can continue to get away with all that they're getting away with, because anything that claims they aren't perfect saints is labeled "fake news."
You'll notice how conservatives never accused The Post-Star of "liberal bias" when it endorsed Elise Stefanik for re-election in 2016. They never accuse the paper of "liberal bias" when it runs editorials denouncing Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo or endorsing his 2018 Republican opponent or when it regularly criticizes the Democratic town supervisors in Fort Edward and Thurman. No accusations of "liberal bias" when the paper reports on road accidents or fires that make people homeless or high school sports. Those don't fit the agenda that the saboteurs of truth are trying to peddle.
Brian Farenell, Glens Falls