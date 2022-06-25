Letter to the editor: Lewis is 'heart' of the Thrift Shoppe

In the heart of Glens Falls is the First Baptist Church Thrift Shoppe on Maple Street. It offers for sale clothing, housewares, jewelry and gadgets at a very reasonable cost. It is run by volunteers and a paid part-time manager.

The Thrift Shoppe was organized in 2015 when the church trustees and a steering committee committed to an agreement.

The Thrift Shoppe is a nonprofit mission of the First Baptist Church serving the needs of the community in the name of Christ. The Thrift Shoppe, after giving a monthly donation to the church, paying its bills, meets each month and gives to charitable organizations from the sales of affordable clothing and household items.

There is a list of recipients listed each month in the Shoppe. Thanks to the many dedicated volunteers it is very successful. I have been a volunteer since the beginning and I am truly amazed at the efficiency of this organization.

One very dedicated volunteer and treasurer of the Thrift Shoppe is Susan Lewis. She is at the Shoppe every day it is open, on the Steering Committee and organizes its efficiency. She makes sure the donations are accepted (by appointment since the pandemic), makes the schedules for volunteers and transition days. Since the pandemic, Susan has made policy involving masks, plexiglass by checkout, distance markers for customers and limiting number of customers at one time. She is truly the heart of the Thrift Shoppe. She asks for no recognition and goes about the everyday business.

If you come down to the Thrift Shoppe, introduce yourself and say thank you. The Thrift Shoppe is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Better still, if you have some available time, volunteer.

Barbara Weinschenk, Diamond Point

