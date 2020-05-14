Letter to the editor: Letters take the scenic route

Letter to the editor: Letters take the scenic route

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

On April 6, I mailed some homemade masks from the Cleverdale post office to Haddam, Connecticut, 199 miles away.

Twenty-three days later, the four masks arrived in Haddam. They had made the trip from Glens Falls to Albany to Springfield to Albany to Glens Falls many times. Finally, probably exhausted, the masks made it to my daughter’s mailbox.

On April 10, I mailed some CDs to that same Connecticut address, again from Cleverdale post office. These arrived in only nine days, but three of those days were spent in Memphis, Tennessee. Perhaps a side trip to Graceland.

No wonder the post office employees are overworked.

Connie Farrington, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News