Letter to the editor: Letters take the scenic route

Editor:

On April 6, I mailed some homemade masks from the Cleverdale post office to Haddam, Connecticut, 199 miles away.

Twenty-three days later, the four masks arrived in Haddam. They had made the trip from Glens Falls to Albany to Springfield to Albany to Glens Falls many times. Finally, probably exhausted, the masks made it to my daughter’s mailbox.

On April 10, I mailed some CDs to that same Connecticut address, again from Cleverdale post office. These arrived in only nine days, but three of those days were spent in Memphis, Tennessee. Perhaps a side trip to Graceland.

No wonder the post office employees are overworked.

Connie Farrington, Queensbury

