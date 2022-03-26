 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Letter writer was right on Stefanik

Editor: 

I thought Al Muench (3/20) wrote a terrific letter and agree with him 100%. I just do not understand how anyone could vote for Elise Stefanik again after she has sucked up to Deadbeat Donald, our famous president who has told thousands of lies and was impeached twice. It blows my mind how anyone cannot see that she is no longer a candidate for Congress in my book.

And just let me say that I have voted for her in the past, but never again. We need someone who represents the people of the North Country and not just their own welfare. I cannot stand her any more when all she does is criticize President Biden instead of approaching him and saying, “How can I help?”

It's so immature it's pathetic. What is this world coming to?

Bill Wildermuth, Adirondack

