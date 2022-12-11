Letter to the editor: Letter writer, Stefanik agree on one thing

I wrote back in February 2019 when Rep. Stefanik was pushing legislation aimed at removing Rep. Omar from committees for tweeting "It's all about the Benjamins baby" in reference to AIPAC.

I made mention in that letter the tweet by Rep. McCarthy, “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer and Bloomberg to BUY this election.” That didn’t strike Stefanik as anti-Semitic, I guess, and her tolerance has only grown. In any case, Omar apologized for her comment. McCarthy never did, of course. Maybe there’ll be karmic justice for (maybe) Speaker McCarthy.

So, as the Red Tsunami was trickling ashore a few Tuesdays back, Stefanik released a statement saying, "I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024.” I’m wondering if she’s still feeling that lusty pride after Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. West is just a run-of-the-mill anti-Semite. Fuentes is something special. He’s avidly pro-Putin and just as enthusiastic about denying the Holocaust. Please don’t take my word for it, though. Search.

I just want to point out to the people who endorsed Stefanik that the new Congress hasn’t even started yet. You knew who she was, just as she knows who Trump is, and he knows who Fuentes and West are. But hey, she’s a champ at owning the libs, amirite! Matt Castelli has more dedication to country every day of the week than Stefanik and Trump have shown in their entire lives. Thanks for the run, Matt.

Far Right Republican Elise Stefanik doesn’t want to represent Far Left Democrats like me and that’s one thing we agree on.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward