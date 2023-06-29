Let's examine Ben's Smith's latest rant:

Ukraine is BS? It sure is. Yours and Putin's. The invasion of Ukraine, a free democratic country, by Russia was an act in violation of international law and a possible prelude to other attacks on free countries. And he really thinks Russia could end the war whenever they choose? Putin the murderer thought he'd steamroll Ukraine and that would be it. Your "people in the know" will tell you what a huge military blunder that was.

In America, freedom is for all. I don't really get the drag thing, but queens have rights. That may mean speaking at a library on occasion. False charges like “grooming” are demeaning and silly. I don't think there's a "Drag Agenda."

No president takes anything with him that is covered by the Presidential Records Act. Trump might be convicted for violating the act. Guys like Smith need to read fact-based media. Facts matter!

"We've had climate forever!" was a prelude to a quick fact-free screed on climate change. I must admit Gore set a bad example but did Ben really think he had to identify Gore for us?

The only one who missed the boat on COVID was Trump and it cost thousands of American lives. Anyone "in the know" knows this.

You want to see one untruth from Stefanik's office? It would be harder to see one truth.

If the 70,000 insurrectionists wanted to take over the Capitol, they would've? He really thinks these guys could've taken on the U.S. Military with their pop guns?

Al Scoonzarielli

Moreau