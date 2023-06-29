As if to prove the point of my recent letter, a Warrensburg resident whose initials are B.S., lived up to his initials with a letter that was filled with actual B.S. Each point he foolishly presented was couched in the FOX noose foolishness. I won't bother to list his grievances. They aren’t worth debating, and we shouldn’t give time or attention to boneheaded opinions based on lies and innuendo when the adults are talking. I would however like to thank B.S. for proving the point of my last letter, perfectly.