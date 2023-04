Mr. John Siebrecht's final sentence in his Sunday letter was "I leave the bloviating to you lefties that have nothing but name-calling going for you." Mr. Siebrecht, I count several erroneous assertions in your letter, along with several examples of name calling (i.e. "puppet DA of the Socialist Democratic Party; "Sorros [sic] puppet"; "bag of wind." I respectively suggest that you, Mr. Siebrecht, are a bloviator, and perhaps even a "bag of wind."