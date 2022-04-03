Letter to the editor: Letter writer back after nearly dying

Editor:

Anybody ever have a near-death experience? Obviously this is not the place to talk about it. After all, there is so much to write about now what with the imbeciles running our country. But so many people have asked me of late why I haven't written, I do believe I owe them an explanation. And it wasn't on purpose. I have had the closest thing to a near-death experience I would like to share, and thank so many who expressed their concerns and prayers.

I won't bore you telling how it happened, I'm not even sure. All I know is I had two ambulance trips to the hospital, several to the emergency ward, spent time in the ICU and weeks in a hospital bed on my back. I had several bleeding ulcers, a strange blood deficiency, a urinary infection and a crippling sickness call sepsis (not even sure how to spell it).

I lost all desire to eat. To stand up, I needed a huge belt around me for the nurse to hold me in the event I fell. I spent days and nights on my back staring at a clock 24 hours. I slept with my eyes wide open. I couldn't turn. My legs were impossible to move, the pain in my groin was unbearable. I didn't want to live anymore. The thought of even going home was a non-event.

How could I possibly recover? It took a heavenly assist. The Glens Falls Hospital staff was wonderful and they sent me home to the best medic in the world, my bride. She patiently nursed me back to myself. And so, to Frank, who laid in the next hospital bed, here is the next letter you wanted me to write, bless you.

Gene Casella, Queensbury

