Editor:
In response to Karen Muhlig's letter in the Thursday, Sept. 26 issue of The Post-Star entitled "Gun control is part of societal change," I would like to point out that while Karen is correct that "We do have an armed militia — The National Guard," she failed to mention Title 10 U.S. Code section 246, which states: "The militia of the United States consists of all able-bodied males at least 17 years of age and, except as provided in section 313 of title 32, under 45 years of age who are, or have made a declaration of intention to become citizens of the United States and of female citizens of the United States who are members of the National Guard." When was the last time a uniformed National Guard member stopped a home invasion, rape or homicide?
Les Macura, U.S. Navy (retired), Kingsbury