Letter to the editor: Letter had vitriol but lacked facts

Editor:

John Siebrecht’s May 26th letter to the editor, “A letter to all the Lefties,” is full of vitriol — but devoid of anything approximating verifiable facts to support his rant.

Walter Wouk, Summit, N.Y.

