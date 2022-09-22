Letter to the editor: Letter grades matter, especially with NRA

As a lifelong career educator, grades have always held importance and meaning for me, whether I was the recipient of the grades or the giver of the grades.

I felt great joy on Sunday when I read the headline in The Post-Star: “Stefanik rates A+ from NRA; Castelli gets F.”

As a Castelli supporter, I cannot imagine a more important or meaningful grade than F from the sleazy, corrupt and unscrupulous organization known as the NRA, and congratulations to you Ms. Stefanik for the grade of A+. This organization represents your moral compass and your legacy.

A grade that I would like to bestow is an A+ to Ms. Stefanik’s spokesperson, Alex deGrasse, for his fluency in misleading and vicious remarks. This grade has recently been boosted by his outright lies and obnoxious comments. His remarks no longer irritate me; they humor me for their pettiness and inaccuracies.

Just a couple of questions, Ms. Stefanik — Is this how you want to be represented? Is this how you want to be remembered after November, when you will be a memory?

Katherine Verbeck-Lobban, Lake George