Letter to the editor: Let's win together, by wearing masks

Editor:

In World War II, 291,557 brave soldiers died in combat. 59,941 died in Vietnam. 2,977 innocent civilians died on 9/11. That’s the price “we” paid, though the real price was paid by those who died and their loved ones. The rest of us just had to make very “small sacrifices” to win those wars and to stay safe.

In World War II, the citizens of London, facing the nightly blitz from German bombers, were ordered to turn off the lights at nighttime to confuse the enemy flying overhead. Similar instructions were issued for citizens living along the Northeast coast and Pacific Coast. Those citizens of London and our fellow American citizens made these sacrifices. After 9/11, we accepted greater security precautions (sometimes inconvenient) to keep ourselves and one another safe and secure.

Today, we’ve now lost more than were lost in World War II — in less than 10 months! Each day brings a loss equivalent to a 9/11. And between now and Inauguration Day, we’ll lose more than we lost in Vietnam.