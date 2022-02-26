Letter to the editor: Let's unify for the sake of Ukraine

Editor:

Times are troubling. We have just started to see declining rates of mortalities from the COVID-19 pandemic. But now we are on the cusp of witnessing another war. Ukraine is under attack, as Vladimir Putin sends in the Russian forces to seize control of the country. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced 137 people of Ukraine have died, with 316 being injured, that number is climbing. Most recently Russian forces have seized control of Chernobyl, and consequences from that could be catastrophic.

This letter isn’t meant to be a recap of information that can be accessed by Google, it’s meant to be a call for action. The American people are meant to be United, to believe in liberty and justice for all. America is meant to be a welcoming haven in a hate-filled world. Our country gives hope to those who seek freedom and opportunity, stateside or not.

But lately there is a divide. Here we are fighting over political parties. We are at war over COVID protocols, and we are continually fighting the racism that exists in our communities. This needs to stop before the divide becomes too great. The American people need to join together, regardless of our status in the Russo-Ukrainian war, and support the people of Ukraine. The people there are innocent bystanders, as were those in other wars.

The people of Ukraine are going to need our help. We can offer moral support, prayers, good wishes, or supply and ration support. We cannot help those who need us if we are at war with ourselves here. We need not to abandon our beliefs, but rather join together, and see what great opportunities are afforded to us. Unite to support those who cannot. Let’s stop the war within ourselves, and unify for those in Ukraine.

Kyra Bennett, Glens Falls

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0