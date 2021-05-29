Letter to the editor: Let's shore up U.S. finances

Editor:

Last December, I wrote an essay published in the Post-Star, promoting a plan that would shore up the financial solvency of the Social Security and Medicare programs and encouraged our elected representatives to promptly adopt this proposal.

As previously discussed, both programs are facing huge funding shortfalls in the future and need major reform.

Specifically, I recommended means-testing for upper income earners and expanding the number of investment options for program reserves, permitting higher rates of return.

Recently and fortunately, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah followed up and has formed a bipartisan commission to address these very same issues.

Dubbed the Time to Rescue United States’ Trusts Act, this initiative is designed to address the looming insolvency of these entitlement programs.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that continued inaction regarding program finances could result in significant benefit cuts to current retirees and massive deficits for future generations. Workable solutions will prevent these and other financial calamities, so there is no economic reason not to support the initiative.