Letter to the editor: Let's send Lapper to the state Senate

Congratulations lower Hudson Valley and Onondaga County on the recently announced microchip factories to be built in your communities. And I thought Gov. Hochul and the Democratic state legislature were driving business out of New York!

Truth is, both political parties are pro-business. But only one of them is able to do anything about it on a grand scale in upstate New York at this time or for the foreseeable future. As long as the Republican Party is in the thrall of Donald Trump and living on the far-right fringe, the majority of New York State Senate and Assembly districts will elect Democrats.

Now, the voters of the 45th Senate District can continue to send Dan Stec to Albany. And he can continue to appease that fringe with all the right sound bites and carefully crafted press releases. And he can preside over ribbon cuttings for all manner of public and private projects. What he will not be able to do, however, is have access to the rooms where such projects are decided upon.

This doesn't make him a bad guy. He's a great guy, who nevertheless is ignored in the halls of power in this state.

It may sound counterintuitive, but an otherwise red district will get better representation by sending a Democrat to such a deep blue legislature.

Let's send Jean Lapper to the state Senate to partner with Carrie Woerner in the Assembly, and have our needs addressed for a change. And, hey, women have always had to work twice as hard as men to get the same recognition, so we know they'll be fighting twice as hard for us.

Kathryn Devlin, Glens Falls