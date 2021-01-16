Letter to the editor: Let's say whatever we want on election

Can someone explain to me how Elise Stefanik "earned the highest number of votes of any congressional candidate in the history of the North Country?" I keep hearing that statement all over the news media. I guess we should just accept it and rename her Queen of the North Country. Or maybe, we should apply Trumpian logic to her recent victory and demand a slew of recounts.

Let’s say Tedra Cobb won by a landslide. We can blast it all over Twitter and Facebook. After all, once it’s posted, it has to be true. There has to be a less than scrupulous North Country lawyer that will take up this cause. Maybe we can get Rudi to switch back to the Democratic party; as soon as he gets his recent legal problems in order.