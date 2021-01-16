 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Let's say whatever we want on election

Editor:

Can someone explain to me how Elise Stefanik "earned the highest number of votes of any congressional candidate in the history of the North Country?" I keep hearing that statement all over the news media. I guess we should just accept it and rename her Queen of the North Country. Or maybe, we should apply Trumpian logic to her recent victory and demand a slew of recounts.

Let’s say Tedra Cobb won by a landslide. We can blast it all over Twitter and Facebook. After all, once it’s posted, it has to be true. There has to be a less than scrupulous North Country lawyer that will take up this cause. Maybe we can get Rudi to switch back to the Democratic party; as soon as he gets his recent legal problems in order.

Tim Robinson, Greenwich

