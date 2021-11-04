Letter to the editor: Let's reconsider funding priorities

So if the puppet in the White House is dead-set on handing out money to the criminals that are infiltrating our borders and undermining our democracy, how about shelling out a few measly bucks to the homeless, the veterans, the young men and women that lost limbs in this farce of a war that the brass lost for us again? Our seniors, the many Indian tribes that are living in poverty, the abused-forgotten children of the ghettos, the poverty-stricken families in Appalachia, the mentally disabled living on our streets and in our subways — the understaffed nursing homes — the failed mom and pop stores put out of business because our government couldn't be bothered to head off the pandemic.