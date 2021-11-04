Letter to the editor: Let's reconsider funding priorities

Editor:
So if the puppet in the White House is dead-set on handing out money to the criminals that are infiltrating our borders and undermining our democracy, how about shelling out a few measly bucks to the homeless, the veterans, the young men and women that lost limbs in this farce of a war that the brass lost for us again? Our seniors, the many Indian tribes that are living in poverty, the abused-forgotten children of the ghettos, the poverty-stricken families in Appalachia, the mentally disabled living on our streets and in our subways — the understaffed nursing homes — the failed mom and pop stores put out of business because our government couldn't be bothered to head off the pandemic.
Instead of the insanity of defunding the police departments, how about shoring up our police/fire/EMS? How about finishing the wall that is rusting away in the dirt, costing the taxpayers $5 million every day? How about some new roads, bridges schools and hospitals?
John Siebrecht, Queensbury