Letter to the editor: Let's not push the grandparents off cliff

Following the advice of a 1980s bumper sticker that "whoever dies with the most toys wins," the GOP threatens significant cuts to what’s left of the safety net. Never shy about cutting taxes on corporations and individuals at the top which results in trillions more debt added the nation’s balance sheet as well as investments in American-owned corporations overseas, the GOP wants to cut spending to "balance the budget." The result? Those who are disabled, elderly, suffer from mental illness and/or can barely afford health care, food and gas stand to lose Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Clearly, the GOP believes that it is just and right to balance the federal budget on the backs of those least able to bear the burden. This follows Florida Senator Rick Scott's advice — thankfully failed so far — that everyone with the least means must be charged $1,500 in income tax "to have skin in the game." Imagine how many of Elise Stefanik's constituents will go into further debt while already trying to cope with high gas and food prices in this age of international high inflation.

The GOP also claims that privatizing Social Security only for those under 55 will do no harm to those who now get their monthly check. However, the laws of simple subtraction advise that the public funds will only be depleted earlier, causing the end of the program altogether. Images of pushing grandma and grandpa off the cliff look terribly realistic these days.

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg