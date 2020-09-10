Letter to the editor: Let's not let Trump make us the suckers

Editor:

I have always been proud of the multiple generations of my family members who served in a variety of branches of the Armed Forces. When it was revealed that Donald Trump called those who served in the military “suckers” and “losers,” I was insulted and angry but not surprised. After all, his insults toward Sen. John McCain have been well publicized, as has his record as a draft dodger.

Don’t you wonder what he must have been thinking as he met troops at Fort Drum alongside our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik? What was she thinking then and now? Trump is the person Stefanik has supported through impeachment and convention. She is loyal to the Grifter in Chief.

We have the opportunity to make a change, which will bring respect back to the Office of the President and to the 21st Congressional District. If we re-elect Trump and Stefanik, we are the suckers. We need to be sure that Trump and Stefanik are the losers.

Katherine Verbeck-Lobban, Lake George

