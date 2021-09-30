Letter to the editor: Let's not be ignorant about the election

Editor:

Emma Goldman said, “The greatest form of violence is ignorance”— willful ignorance, creating violence.

Before and after the election, Trump spoke of election fraud, said he won the elections, filed 60 court actions, demanded audit after audit — all confirming the 2020 elections fair, free of fraud.

On Jan. 6, Trump urged followers to storm the Capitol, declaring the election stolen. He threatened election officials, called the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to change the state’s voting totals, tried to get Vice President Pence to overturn the election.

Steven Bannon said, “Kill the Biden presidency in the crib.” Flynn said the U.S. should have a coup like in Myanmar, that “it should happen here.” We know that Trump had discussions with Republicans in Congress at the time of the terrorist attack.

We know that John Eastman, lawyer and adviser to Trump, outlined plans to overturn election results and install Trump as leader and that staff members of Republican attorneys general met in Atlanta to plot what to do if Trump were not elected, urging people to march to the Capitol “to stop the steal.”