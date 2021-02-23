Letter to the editor: Let's make wise investments

Editor:

Dear President Biden, Congress, Wall Street and all the ships at sea — today, and for the next several years, the American public is presented with the investment opportunity of a lifetime. Let's invest the COVID-19 recovery money in ourselves. There are opportunities everywhere:

• Education and retraining — let's stop punishing those who want an education with exorbitant debt, and reward the urge to learn with the means to learn.

• Infrastructure — it is difficult to find a road or bridge that doesn't need repair, and by now we've learned the need for universal internet access, haven't we?

• Energy — let's take a lesson from Texas' troubles and admit the simple fact that you can't have reliable electric power at no cost. We need to invest in a national power grid that can meet modern demands on demand.

• Health care — this goes beyond insurance for everyone. It includes hospitals knowing their true costs, research directed where it does the most good. In short, we need a national health care policy, not a patchwork of programs.