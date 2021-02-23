Letter to the editor: Let's make wise investments

Editor:
Dear President Biden, Congress, Wall Street and all the ships at sea — today, and for the next several years, the American public is presented with the investment opportunity of a lifetime. Let's invest the COVID-19 recovery money in ourselves. There are opportunities everywhere:
• Education and retraining — let's stop punishing those who want an education with exorbitant debt, and reward the urge to learn with the means to learn.
• Infrastructure — it is difficult to find a road or bridge that doesn't need repair, and by now we've learned the need for universal internet access, haven't we?
• Energy — let's take a lesson from Texas' troubles and admit the simple fact that you can't have reliable electric power at no cost. We need to invest in a national power grid that can meet modern demands on demand.
• Health care — this goes beyond insurance for everyone. It includes hospitals knowing their true costs, research directed where it does the most good. In short, we need a national health care policy, not a patchwork of programs.
• Industry — likewise we need a national policy that encourages investment and employment. This overlaps with nearly everything above; we need to redesign and build our energy grid, so let's educate and train the people to do it. Let's educate and train the civil engineers, equipment operators, designers and materials people who can resuscitate our roads, bridges, build schools.
• Equality, a.k.a. a fair shake for everyone. Every person, business, institution, investor, worker, retiree, student, parent, child and grandparent will benefit, and we all need to contribute. There are taxes to be paid. Time to be spent. Prejudices to be discarded. If we have time and money to spend obsessing about GameStop, we have the resources to be kind to our neighbor and help send his kids to school.
John Sullivan, Chestertown