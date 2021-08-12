Letter to the editor: Let's look at all the facts

Editor:

I respectfully turn down the crown of "Miss Information" that a reader wanted to bestow upon me. I apparently made the horrific mistake of saying that one officer was killed on Jan.6. So, let me add a correction. Mr. Sicknick died of a stroke. What the reader failed to add to his statement was, "The medical examiner noted Sicknick was among the officers who engaged the mob and said, 'all that transpired played a role in his condition.'"

The "fake news," as the writer put it, reported he was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. The POLICE initially believed Sicknick had been struck with a fire extinguisher and so reported it as such. Apparently the letter-writer doesn't really watch the news because he claims that the "fake news" forgot to mention Ashli Babitt, when in actuality it was reported on every major news organization in the country.

The bottom line is, if Trump supporters had not carried out the attack on the Capitol, Ashli Babitt and Officer Sicknick would probably be alive today. The writer also thinks news sources "cherry-pick" Republicans for "evisceration." Not at all.