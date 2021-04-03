Letter to the editor: Let's learn to take pandemics seriously

Editor:

Hate — it's still with us, now directed at Asians, in part, because of Trump's labeling of the COVID-19 virus as the "China virus." Perhaps in this country it ought to be called the "Trump virus," as it was his downplaying of it that helped it spread so fast here in the United States.

Meanwhile, it has been discovered that the so called "Spanish flu" that killed 20-50 million people worldwide in 1918, more than all the people killed in World War I (15-22 million), may have originated with an American soldier in Kansas, who then was sent to Spain and infected others, so I expect that the 1918 pandemic ought really to be called the "American flu." Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Trump.

At any rate, COVID-19 is probably just a dress rehearsal for future pandemics, which will begin to plague us as viruses and bacteria melt out of the frozen tundra due to global warming. Diseases that we have no resistance to, like the sweating sickness disease in England during Henry VIII's time. At breakfast, you felt slightly ill, by bedtime, you were dead, your internal organs fried by a raging fever. Even today, we don't know what caused it, where it came from, or where it went.